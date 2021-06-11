DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Announcement of Publication of the Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 11 June 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) yesterday published the Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020 on the website of Hongkong Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Company in accordance with applicable trading rules of respective Exchanges. The Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020 is available at: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0610/2021061000804.pdf and

https://smart-home.haier.com/en/gpxx/esg/P020210610668752310876.pdf?appdesc=2020%20CORPORATE%20SOCIAL%20RESPONSIBILITY%20REPORT

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience. IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de

