KANZHUN LIMITED Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 48,000,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at US$19.00 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$912.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today under the symbol “BZ”. The offering is expected to close on June 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,200,000 additional ADSs at US$ 19.00 per ADS.Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and UBS Securities LLC (names in alphabetical order) are acting as the lead joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and Haitong International Securities Company Limited are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Futu Inc. and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited are acting as the co-managers for the offering.A registration statement related to the ADSs being sold in this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters: (1) Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, U.S.A., by calling +1 (212) 902-1171, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; (2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, U.S.A., by calling +1 (212) 761-6006, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; (3) UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, U.S.A., by calling +1 (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; (4) China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Attention: ECM, Units 8107-08, Level 81, International Commerce Centre, 1 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong, by calling +852 2287-1600, or by email at dl-crsyndicate@chinarenaissance.com; (5) Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 22/F Li Po Chun Chambers, 189 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong, or by calling +852 2848-4373; (6) Futu Inc., Attention: ECM, 720 University Avenue, Suite 100, Palo Alto, CA 94301, U.S.A., by calling +1 (650) 798-5700, or by email at ipo@fututrade.com; (7) Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited, Attention: Vincent Cheung, Level 16, 191 Queen Street, Auckland Central, New Zealand, 1010, by calling +64 93-938-128, or by email at info_nz@tigerfintech.com.About BOSS ZhipinBOSS Zhipin (Nasdaq: BZ) is the largest online recruitment platform in China, in terms of average MAU in 2020. Established seven years ago, the Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process.BOSS Zhipin has achieved full coverage of users and served a full spectrum of employers. As of March 31, 2021, it had 85.8MM verified job seekers and 13.0MM verified enterprise users, generating an MAU of 30.6MM in March 2021. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.BOSS Zhipin has a vision to redefine every individual’s career development with technology and a passion towards delivering user satisfaction, by optimizing efficiency, equality and choice. For more information, please visit http://ir.zhipin.com/.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.For investor and media inquiries, please contact:Email: ir@kanzhun.com