Freitag, 11.06.2021
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
11.06.21
16:10 Uhr
11.06.2021 | 15:10
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Eika Boligkreditt EUR500mil 10yr

PR Newswire

London, June 11

Post-Stabilisation Notice

11 June 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

EIKA Boligkreditt AS

EUR 500,000,000 0.125% Green Covered Bond due 16 June 2031

Launched off the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Covered Note Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Eika Boligkreditt A.S.
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS2353312254
Aggregate nominal amount:€500,000,000
Description:0.125% Green Covered Bond due 16 June 2031
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
ING Bank N.V.
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

