COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Eika Boligkreditt EUR500mil 10yr

11 June 2021

EIKA Boligkreditt AS

EUR 500,000,000 0.125% Green Covered Bond due 16 June 2031

Launched off the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Covered Note Programme.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Eika Boligkreditt A.S. Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: XS2353312254 Aggregate nominal amount: €500,000,000 Description: 0.125% Green Covered Bond due 16 June 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

ING Bank N.V.

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg

Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

