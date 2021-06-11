Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HHJR ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3 Ticker-Symbol: CLIQ 
Xetra
11.06.21
16:11 Uhr
24,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,41 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
CLIQ DIGITAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLIQ DIGITAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,50024,65016:23
24,45024,55016:26
Dow Jones News
11.06.2021 | 15:31
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region

DJ Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region 

DGAP-Media / 2021-06-11 / 15:00 
Press release Your Family Entertainment AG 
(WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) 
 
11 June 2021 
Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region 
 . Addition of high-quality children's streaming content newly licensed 
 . Fix&Foxi (amongst others) to attract a new, younger target audience and family viewing 
 . New positioning enables tapping into further GAS market growth potential 
Munich / Düsseldorf: CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) announces the addition of new family 
streaming entertainment services (kids' content) to its All-in-One content portals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. 
CLIQ Digital AG is a leading digital lifestyle company which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers 
worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie, and games content. 
The new license agreement with German media company Your Family Entertainment AG adds around 70 hours of high-quality 
series and films for children to CLIQ's current library. The new kids' content includes well-known series and 
characters, such as "Fix&Foxi", "Fairly Odd Parents" (Cosmo und Wanda), "Tales from the Crypt " (Geschichten aus der 
Gruft) as well as "Country Mouse and City Mouse" (Landmaus und Stadtmaus). 
Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programmes for children 
and families. With over 3.500 half-hours, it owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. The 
company focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, Your Family 
Entertainment AG operates the award-winning pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi TV on four different continents, the free-to-air 
channel RiC TV, its international pay-TV version RiC.today as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels 
worldwide. 
According to a Goldmedia analysis, the demand for digital entertainment products in Germany is high. Revenues of paid 
video-on-demand providers in Germany rose by +28% year-on-year to EUR3.0bn in 2020. In 2021, growth is expected to remain 
high at +25% year-on-year and amount to EUR3.8bn. The lion's share of this, namely 83%, is accounted for by SVoD services 
(subscription video-on-demand). Quality content for children is increasingly important, especially as co-viewing 
sessions between parents and children are likely to increase. In a recent study by nScreenMedia, two-thirds of parents 
said they expect time spent with their kids watching TV/ movies to remain the same or increase once the pandemic is 
over. 
Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board at Cliq Digital: 
"I am very pleased to see our content strategy progressing as planned and our catalogue growing further to cater for 
more family viewing. This license agreement is just the start of a new expansion into family entertainment with a 
greater focus on children's content. Family watch-time and co-viewing are both still very popular and very much alive. 
With this and further catalogue enhancements, our All-in-One store in the GAS region will gain more traction and grow 
its member numbers even faster." 
Statement from Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG: 
"We are very pleased that our high-quality kids content is now available to CLIQ Digital's customers. It is our mission 
to provide families around the world with guaranteed kids-safe content. This cooperation is a great opportunity for us 
to expand our reach in German-speaking Europe and we are looking forward to a successful partnership." 
About CLIQ Digital 
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment 
services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The 
company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass 
market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different 
nationalities as of 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content 
producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has 
offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. 
About Your Family Entertainment AG 
The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, 
ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and 
families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as 
"Enid Blyton", "Fix&Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free 
of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the 
free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and 
digital channels worldwide. 
Contact at CLIQ Digital AG 
Investor Relations 
Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun 
Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955 
Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com 
www.cliqdigital.ag/investors 
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser) 
Susan Hoffmeister 
Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33 
Email: sh@crossalliance.de 
www.crossalliance.de 
Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG 
Laurence Robinet 
Nordendstraße 64 
80801 Munich, Germany 
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 
E-Mail: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv 
www.yfe.tv 
www.rictv.de 
www.fixundfoxi.tv 
End of Media Release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG 
Key word(s): TV/Radio 
2021-06-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Your Family Entertainment AG 
       Nordendstr. 64 
       80801 München 
       Germany 
Phone:    +49 (0)89 997 271-0 
Fax:     +49 (0)89 997 271-91 
E-mail:    ir@yfe.tv 
Internet:   www.yfe.tv 
ISIN:     DE000A161N14 
WKN:     A161N1 
Listed:    Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
       Stuttgart 
EQS News ID: 1207147 
 
End of News  DGAP Media 
=------------

1207147 2021-06-11 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

CLIQ DIGITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.