DJ Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region

DGAP-Media / 2021-06-11 / 15:00 Press release Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14) 11 June 2021 Your Family Entertainment AG: CLIQ Digital launches kids' content in the GAS region . Addition of high-quality children's streaming content newly licensed . Fix&Foxi (amongst others) to attract a new, younger target audience and family viewing . New positioning enables tapping into further GAS market growth potential Munich / Düsseldorf: CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) announces the addition of new family streaming entertainment services (kids' content) to its All-in-One content portals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. CLIQ Digital AG is a leading digital lifestyle company which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie, and games content. The new license agreement with German media company Your Family Entertainment AG adds around 70 hours of high-quality series and films for children to CLIQ's current library. The new kids' content includes well-known series and characters, such as "Fix&Foxi", "Fairly Odd Parents" (Cosmo und Wanda), "Tales from the Crypt " (Geschichten aus der Gruft) as well as "Country Mouse and City Mouse" (Landmaus und Stadtmaus). Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programmes for children and families. With over 3.500 half-hours, it owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. The company focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, Your Family Entertainment AG operates the award-winning pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi TV on four different continents, the free-to-air channel RiC TV, its international pay-TV version RiC.today as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. According to a Goldmedia analysis, the demand for digital entertainment products in Germany is high. Revenues of paid video-on-demand providers in Germany rose by +28% year-on-year to EUR3.0bn in 2020. In 2021, growth is expected to remain high at +25% year-on-year and amount to EUR3.8bn. The lion's share of this, namely 83%, is accounted for by SVoD services (subscription video-on-demand). Quality content for children is increasingly important, especially as co-viewing sessions between parents and children are likely to increase. In a recent study by nScreenMedia, two-thirds of parents said they expect time spent with their kids watching TV/ movies to remain the same or increase once the pandemic is over. Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board at Cliq Digital: "I am very pleased to see our content strategy progressing as planned and our catalogue growing further to cater for more family viewing. This license agreement is just the start of a new expansion into family entertainment with a greater focus on children's content. Family watch-time and co-viewing are both still very popular and very much alive. With this and further catalogue enhancements, our All-in-One store in the GAS region will gain more traction and grow its member numbers even faster." Statement from Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at Your Family Entertainment AG: "We are very pleased that our high-quality kids content is now available to CLIQ Digital's customers. It is our mission to provide families around the world with guaranteed kids-safe content. This cooperation is a great opportunity for us to expand our reach in German-speaking Europe and we are looking forward to a successful partnership." About CLIQ Digital CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as of 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. About Your Family Entertainment AG The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix&Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Contact at CLIQ Digital AG Investor Relations Sebastian McCoskrie | Michael Kriszun Mob.: +49 151 52043659 | +49 151 52207955 Email: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com | m.kriszun@cliqdigital.com www.cliqdigital.ag/investors CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH (PR adviser) Susan Hoffmeister Tel.: +49 89 125 09 03-33 Email: sh@crossalliance.de www.crossalliance.de Contact at Your Family Entertainment AG Laurence Robinet Nordendstraße 64 80801 Munich, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 89 99 72 71-0 E-Mail: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv www.yfe.tv www.rictv.de www.fixundfoxi.tv End of Media Release =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer: Your Family Entertainment AG Key word(s): TV/Radio 2021-06-11 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Your Family Entertainment AG Nordendstr. 64 80801 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 997 271-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 997 271-91 E-mail: ir@yfe.tv Internet: www.yfe.tv ISIN: DE000A161N14 WKN: A161N1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1207147 End of News DGAP Media =------------

1207147 2021-06-11

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207147&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)