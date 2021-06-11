The system is based on a power-to-gas hydrogen technology and is intended to enable one and two-family homes to have an independent power supply throughout the year.From pv magazine Germany Germany-based HPS Home Power Solutions and Wohnwerke have developed a hydrogen-based electricity storage solution for residential applications. Dubbed Picea, the new system will be sold under the brand Neubauten and will be first tested in a model house in Asperglen-Rudersberg near Stuttgart, which should prove the operational readiness and reliability of the system. The system is planned to be linked to a ...

