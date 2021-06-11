Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Alastair Bruce 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR) (with effect from 1 July 2021) b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC b) LEI

54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

GB00B62Z3C74 b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 7,300 ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.1625 7,300 Mr Bruce's total holding is 7,300 shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A





e) Date of the transaction

04.06.2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Natalia de Sousa, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837846