Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 11
Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alastair Bruce
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive director (PDMR) (with effect from 1 July 2021)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
|b)
|LEI
|54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
GB00B62Z3C74
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of 7,300 ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
Mr Bruce's total holding is 7,300 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|04.06.2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Natalia de Sousa, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
01737 837846
