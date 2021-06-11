Anzeige
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 11

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc
(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes
Total		% of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 123,917,630100.003800.0023,918,01048.981,779
Resolution 223,864,90499.9122,4460.0923,887,35048.9231,234
Resolution 323,917,945100.003800.0023,918,32548.981,464
Resolution 423,896,09699.969,5410.0423,905,63748.9614,152
Resolution 523,788,46799.51117,1700.4923,905,63748.9614,152
Resolution 623,900,71899.984,9200.0223,905,63848.9614,151
Resolution 723,899,43499.976,9600.0323,906,39448.9613,395
Resolution 822,321,55093.371,586,2476.6323,907,79748.9611,992
Resolution 923,897,21999.9512,1660.0523,909,38548.9610,404
Resolution 1023,894,23999.9512,2390.0523,906,47848.9613,311
Resolution 1123,888,55699.9121,1440.0923,909,70048.9710,089
Resolution 1223,868,59599.8730,5180.1323,899,11348.9420,676
Resolution 1322,568,251 94.361,348,9305.6423,917,18148.982,608


*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792


11 June 2021

