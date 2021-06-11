BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 13 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 28 February 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For & Discretionary





%



Votes

Against





%



Votes

Total % of Available voting rights*



Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 23,917,630 100.00 380 0.00 23,918,010 48.98 1,779 Resolution 2 23,864,904 99.91 22,446 0.09 23,887,350 48.92 31,234 Resolution 3 23,917,945 100.00 380 0.00 23,918,325 48.98 1,464 Resolution 4 23,896,096 99.96 9,541 0.04 23,905,637 48.96 14,152 Resolution 5 23,788,467 99.51 117,170 0.49 23,905,637 48.96 14,152 Resolution 6 23,900,718 99.98 4,920 0.02 23,905,638 48.96 14,151 Resolution 7 23,899,434 99.97 6,960 0.03 23,906,394 48.96 13,395 Resolution 8 22,321,550 93.37 1,586,247 6.63 23,907,797 48.96 11,992 Resolution 9 23,897,219 99.95 12,166 0.05 23,909,385 48.96 10,404 Resolution 10 23,894,239 99.95 12,239 0.05 23,906,478 48.96 13,311 Resolution 11 23,888,556 99.91 21,144 0.09 23,909,700 48.97 10,089 Resolution 12 23,868,595 99.87 30,518 0.13 23,899,113 48.94 20,676 Resolution 13 22,568,251 94.36 1,348,930 5.64 23,917,181 48.98 2,608



*Available Voting Rights (exc. Treasury) equals 48,829,792



11 June 2021