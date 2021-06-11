Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
11.06.21
14:56 Uhr
12,700 Euro
+0,200
+1,60 %
Dow Jones News
11.06.2021 | 17:13
Magnit announces the AGM results

DJ Magnit announces the AGM results 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
Magnit announces the AGM results 
11-Jun-2021 / 17:40 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit announces the AGM results 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (11 June, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the results of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting. 
At the Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) held on June 10, 2021, the following nine members were elected to the 
Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit: 
 1. Alexander Vinokurov; 
 2. Timothy Demchenko; 
 3. Jan Gezinus Dunning; 
 4. Walter Hans Koch; 
 5. Evgeny Kuznetsov; 
 6. Alexey Makhnev; 
 7. Gregor William Mowat; 
 8. Charles Emmitt Ryan; 
 9.  James Pat Simmons. 
 
Following the results of the 2020 reporting year, the AGM approved dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 
24,999,874,495.05, or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share. 
June 25, 2021 was set as the dividend record date. 
This tranche will be the second dividend payment for 2020 resulting in the total amount of dividends paid for 2020 of 
about RUB 50 billion. On February 12, 2021 Magnit made the first dividend payment in the amount of about RUB 25 billion 
(RUB 245.31 per share) for 9M 2020. 
Additionally, the AGM approved the annual report and annual accounting (financial) statements for 2020, distribution of 
the 2020 net profit and the retained profit of last years (including the dividend distribution, as mentioned above), as 
well as the Articles of Association of PJSC Magnit, Regulations on the General Shareholders Meeting and Regulations on 
the Board of Directors in the new editions. 
The AGM approved Limited Liability Company Audit Firm "Faber Lex" as the auditor of PJSC Magnit statements prepared in 
accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards. 
The AGM approved Ernst&Young Limited Liability Company as the auditor of consolidated financial statements of PJSC 
Magnit and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards. 
 
For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM poll results, please follow the link below: 
 - https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (Russian); 
 - https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (English); 
 - https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (English). 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
        For further information, please contact: 
 
 
 
        Dina Chistyak 
        Head of Investor Relations 
        dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
        Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
        Media Inquiries          Twitter 
        press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  110894 
EQS News ID:  1207223 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 11, 2021 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
