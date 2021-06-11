DJ Magnit announces the AGM results

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the AGM results 11-Jun-2021 / 17:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit announces the AGM results Krasnodar, Russia (11 June, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting. At the Annual General Shareholders Meeting (AGM) held on June 10, 2021, the following nine members were elected to the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit: 1. Alexander Vinokurov; 2. Timothy Demchenko; 3. Jan Gezinus Dunning; 4. Walter Hans Koch; 5. Evgeny Kuznetsov; 6. Alexey Makhnev; 7. Gregor William Mowat; 8. Charles Emmitt Ryan; 9. James Pat Simmons. Following the results of the 2020 reporting year, the AGM approved dividend payment for the total amount of RUB 24,999,874,495.05, or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share. June 25, 2021 was set as the dividend record date. This tranche will be the second dividend payment for 2020 resulting in the total amount of dividends paid for 2020 of about RUB 50 billion. On February 12, 2021 Magnit made the first dividend payment in the amount of about RUB 25 billion (RUB 245.31 per share) for 9M 2020. Additionally, the AGM approved the annual report and annual accounting (financial) statements for 2020, distribution of the 2020 net profit and the retained profit of last years (including the dividend distribution, as mentioned above), as well as the Articles of Association of PJSC Magnit, Regulations on the General Shareholders Meeting and Regulations on the Board of Directors in the new editions. The AGM approved Limited Liability Company Audit Firm "Faber Lex" as the auditor of PJSC Magnit statements prepared in accordance with the Russian Accounting Standards. The AGM approved Ernst&Young Limited Liability Company as the auditor of consolidated financial statements of PJSC Magnit and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards. For further information on the resolutions adopted by the AGM and the AGM poll results, please follow the link below: - https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (Russian); - https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (English); - https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (English). For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 110894 EQS News ID: 1207223 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207223&application_name=news

