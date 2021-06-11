Anzeige
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Fidelity European Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, June 11

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BK1PKQ95

Issuer Name

Fidelity European Trust PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FIL Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Hamilton

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Bermuda

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-Jun-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Jun-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached15.99%0.00%15.99%65,823,836
Position of previous notification (if applicable)16.08%0.00%16.08%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BK1PKQ95065,823,8360.00%15.99%
Sub Total 8.A65,823,83615.99%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FIL LimitedFIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited GENPEP0.12%0.00%0.12%
FIL LimitedFIL Nominee (Shareholdings) Limited FIDNOM15.87%0.00%15.87%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

FIL may exercise any voting rights attaching to Fidelity ISA or Fidelity Share plan client's beneficial shareholding unless the client has elected to exercise such rights themselves.

12. Date of Completion

11-Jun-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland

