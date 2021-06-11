Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
11.06.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Curando Nordic AB receives observation status (300/21)

Today, June 11, 2021, Curando Nordic AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the
shares in Vo2 Cap AB (publ). The agreement is conditional upon, inter alia,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to give the shares in
Curando Nordic AB (CUR, ISIN code SE0008705255, order book ID 131080)
observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.
