Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market worth $4.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market by Component (Services, Software), Delivery (Subscription, Ownership), Functionality (Clinical, EHR, CDS, Telehealth, RCM, BI, Administrative, Financial), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Behavioral Health Software Market is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 2.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Behavioural/Mental Health Software Market"



282 - Tables

21 - Figures

217 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45953340

The major factors driving the growth of behavioral health software market are the increasing adoption of behavioral health software, availability of government funding, government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in behavioral health organizations, favorable behavioral health reforms in the US, and high demand for mental health services amidst provider shortage. On the other hand, data privacy concerns and a shortage of HCIT personnel are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The support services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the behavioral health software market, by components in 2021

Based on components, the mental health software market is segmented into software and support services. The support services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021. The recurring requirement of support services (such as software upgrades and maintenance) is the major factor supporting its growth.

Community clinics segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the behavioral health market during the forecast period

Based on end users, the behavioral health software market has been segmented into community clinics, hospitals, and private practices. In 2021, the community clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share. Growing government initiatives to support these facilities and growing patient preference for community clinics are likely to drive behavioral health software adoption in this segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45953340

North America to dominate the mental health software market

On the basis of region, the behavioral health software market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and rest of the world. In 2021, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as the growing number of people requiring behavioral health services, behavioral health reforms in the US, and government funding for behavioral health services in the region.

Major players operating in the behavioral health software market include Advanced Data Systems (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner (US), Compulink (US), Core Solutions (US), Credible Behavioral Health (US), Kareo (US), Meditab Software (US), Mindlinc (US), Netsmart (US), Nextgen Healthcare (US, Qualifacts (US), The Echo Group (US), Valant (US), Welligent (US), Cure MD(US), Epic systems corporations (US), Accumedic (US), Mediware(US), Allscripts (US)

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=45953340

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), Application (Practice Management, e-Prescribing, PHM, Health Analytics, Patient & Referral Management), Practice Size (Large, Small-to-Medium, Solo), End User - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ambulatory-ehr-market-235617627.html

eHealth Market by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services) End User - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ehealth-market-11513143.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/behavioral-health-software-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/behavioral-health-software.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg