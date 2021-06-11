Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 11.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2021 | 17:41
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Minister Eriksen Søreide, Deputy Minister Ryabkov, and Deputy Secretary Hicks to Keynote 2021 Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference

Senior officials, leaders, and experts in defense, security, and nuclear policy convene for a 3-day conference on the most-pressing challenges in nuclear arms control, nonproliferation, deterrence, and security

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 22-24, 2021, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace will host its biennial International Nuclear Policy Conference virtually, including keynote addresses from:

  • Ine Eriksen Søreide, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Norway
  • Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
  • Kathleen Hicks, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense

Other speakers include: Izumi Nakamitsu, UN-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs; Bishop Garrison, Senior Advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Defense for Human Capital and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Harry Harris, former U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and Maleeha Lodhi, former UN Representative for Pakistan.

The full conference agenda can be viewed here.

All panels will be virtual this year and viewable on the online conference platform. Follow the Carnegie Endowment Nuclear Policy Program on Twitter at @carnegienpp and NukeFest for the latest updates and announcements.

Register for a complimentary press pass to the Nuclear Policy Conference here.

Please direct any media inquiries to Clarissa.Guerrero@ceip.org.

This conference is made possible through the generous support of the Carnegie Corporation of New York and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a nonpartisan foreign policy think tank with centers in Washington, D.C., Moscow, Beirut, Beijing, Brussels, and New Delhi. In an increasingly crowded, chaotic and contested world and marketplace of ideas, the Carnegie Endowment offers decisionmakers global, independent, and strategic insight and innovative ideas that advance international peace.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.