Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2021) - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG) ("Algold") is pleased to announce that its previously announced Proposal and reorganization closed today.

Effective henceforth, Algold is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aya Gold & Silver Inc (TSX: AYA) and is no longer a reporting issuer under applicable securities laws.

