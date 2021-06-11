WISeKey toParticipate in the Launching of "Trust in Innovation" Event Organized by Palexpo

Geneva, Switzerland - June 11, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it will participate in the launching of Trust in Innovation, a brand new and 100% digital event organized by Palexpo on June 16, 2021.

Be understood and connected: Building on their valuable and influent network, Palexpo with the support of the Canton of Geneva and Geneva Blockchain Congress' steering committee are launching Trust in Innovation which aims at expanding one's knowledge about Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. Traceability, compliance, healthcare and tokenization are the key topics to be covered with the best experts in their respective fields. The event is being supported by several reputable private and public organizations in the space including WISeKey, WeCan, SICPA, CCIG, Canton of Geneva, Taurus Group, Trust Valley, and the University of Geneva.

"WISeKey has always been a pioneer in innovation in the fields of cybersecurity technology, object authentication and NFTs in Switzerland and on a global scale. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Palexpo by participating at the Trust in Innovation event," said Carlos Moreira, CEO, WISeKey.

The event, which will start at 9:00 am CET on June 16, will focus on several important topics and will feature discussions by industry leaders as follows:

Art and Watches traceability - IDs and the importance of Provenance:





Moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey

Jean-Claude Biver , Chairman of Hublot

, Chairman of Hublot Arthur Touchot , Specialist & Head of Digital Strategy Watches Department, Phillips

, Specialist & Head of Digital Strategy Watches Department, Phillips Sixtine Crutchfield-Tripet , Geneva Business School

, Geneva Business School Fabian Bocart, Chief Data Scientist at Artnet

Chief Data Scientist at Artnet Pierre Maudet , Chief Digital Transformation Officer of WISeKey

, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of WISeKey Sebastien Fanti , CEO and Founder of Lexing

, CEO and Founder of Lexing Masha McConaghy, Co-founder of Ascribe





NFT, Tokenomics and Crypto Currencies:





Moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey

Ashok Ranadive , Casperlab

, Casperlab Amir Sultan Malik Awan , Co-Founder, CEO at Rocket BC - Muenster Tech Accelerator

, Co-Founder, CEO at Rocket BC - Muenster Tech Accelerator Simon Schwerin, Partner at iconomy

Partner at iconomy Chris Boos , CTO of WISeKey

, CTO of WISeKey Ralf P. Gerteis , Co-Founder & CEO of Scaleswap

, Co-Founder & CEO of Scaleswap Joost Volker, Oracle EMEA Director for Blockchain

Health Security,how to reopen the economy after the pandemic while protecting the people:

Moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO WISeKey

Pascal Buchner , Director ITS & CIO at IATA

, Director ITS & CIO at IATA Mauro Poggia , Conseiller d'Etat chargé du DSPS

, Conseiller d'Etat chargé du DSPS Pascal Detemmerman, CEO and Co-founder of eLOOP SA

CEO and Co-founder of eLOOP SA Benjamin BC. Choppy , Principal Secretary at Seychelles Government

, Principal Secretary at Seychelles Government Geoffrey Lipman , Former Assistant Secretary General World Tourism Organization, Co-Founder at The SUNx Program

, Former Assistant Secretary General World Tourism Organization, Co-Founder at The SUNx Program Murat Seitnepesov , Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Caspian Week Forum; Chairman of the Board, Integral Group

, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Caspian Week Forum; Chairman of the Board, Integral Group Ain Aaviksoo , Chief Medical Officer of Guardtime

, Chief Medical Officer of Guardtime Vaia Sarlikioti, Global Agriculture Innovation at Philip Morris International

See full program here: https://summit.trustininnovation.com/schedule/

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

