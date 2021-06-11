Index: VINX 30 INDEX SEMI-ANNUAL EVALUATION RESULTS

The semi-annual review of the VINX 30 Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Jun 21, 2021. ADD Symbol Security Name EVO Evolution DELETE Symbol Security Name MAERSK B A.P. Moller - Maersk B Please see LIVE proforma files on the GIW weightings page (https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Weighting/VINX30) or GIFFD/FTP Site (https://ftp.indexes.nasdaqomx.com/WebInterface/login.html) available 5 business days before the effective day for final number of shares with new prices daily. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services, telephone + 1 301 -978-8311, e-mail indexservices@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1001975