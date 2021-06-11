Anzeige
Freitag, 11.06.2021
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma veröffentlicht weitere spektakuläre Forschungsergebnisse
11.06.2021 | 18:17
Index: VINX 30 INDEX SEMI-ANNUAL EVALUATION RESULTS

The semi-annual review of the VINX 30 Index has now been completed. The new
composition will be effective as of Jun 21, 2021. 

ADD

Symbol Security Name
EVO   Evolution  



DELETE

Symbol  Security Name     
MAERSK B A.P. Moller - Maersk B



Please see LIVE proforma files on the GIW weightings page
(https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Weighting/VINX30) or GIFFD/FTP Site
(https://ftp.indexes.nasdaqomx.com/WebInterface/login.html) available 5
business days before the effective day for final number of shares with new
prices daily. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services, telephone + 1 301 -978-8311, e-mail indexservices@nasdaq.com

