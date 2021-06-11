Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 11 juin/June 2021) 37 Capital Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every five (5) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,495,947 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 11, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

37 Capital Inc. a annoncé un regroupement de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cinq (5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 4 495 947 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 11 juin 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 14 juin/June 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 15 juin/June 2021 Symbol/Symbole: JJJ.X NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 88429G201 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA88429G2018 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 88429G102/CA88429G1028

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com