Ernst Young LLP (EY US) has named G.F. Sigurjonsson, founder and president of Kerecis, one of the finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

G.F. Sigurjonsson, founder and president of Kerecis, the medical fish-skin company, is a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award.

Sigurjonsson was selected by a panel of independent judges who evaluated the nominees based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. The Mid-Atlantic award winner will be announced on August 3.

"This is an incredible honor, which I share with many dedicated professionals who work to extend human life by supporting the body's ability to protect and regenerate tissues," said Sigurjonsson. "This recognition is a testament to our success in sustainably harnessing nature's remedies to regenerate damaged human tissues."

The Kerecis Omega3 technology is intact fish skin that, when grafted onto damaged human tissue, recruits the body's own cells and ultimately is converted into living tissue. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human skin, making it an ideal skin substitute. The fish skin contains Omega3 fatty acids and multiple proteins that help the product to become incorporated into the body quickly.

The Kerecis products include Kerecis Omega3 Wound, Kerecis Omega 3 Burn, and the recently announced Kerecis Omega3 GraftGuide and Kerecis Omega3 MicroGraft. Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products.

About the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. Founded and produced by Ernst Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. Mid-Atlantic sponsors also include PNC, DLA Piper LLP, the "Washington Business Journal," the "Baltimore Business Journal" and Cooley LLP.

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids that protect and regenerate human wounds and heal damaged tissue. Because there is no risk of a viral-disease transfer from Atlantic cod to humans, the fish skin needs only mild processing for medical use and maintains its natural structure and elements, including Omega3 fatty acids. The Kerecis fatty-acid-based products protect the body against bacterial and viral infections.

A progressive and innovative company, Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle.

