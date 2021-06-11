LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Janux), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Janux from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $193.8 million. All of the shares are being offered by Janux. In addition, Janux has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,710,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 11, 2021, under the ticker symbol "JANX." The offering is expected to close on June 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.Registration statements relating to the offering of these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on June 10, 2021. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.ContactsMedia:Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.Little Dog Communication Inc.jessica@litldog.com(858) 344-8091Investors:Zofia MitaStern Investor Relationszofia.mita@sternir.com(212) 698-8680