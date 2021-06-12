Amid Hot Market, Foss Consulting Group Sees Boost in Demand for Real Estate Appraisal, Counseling Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2021 / The real estate market across America is booming right now and Foss Consulting Group is excited to be part of the momentum.

Christopher Garlick of Foss Consulting Group wants everyone to remember that you can never be too careful when protecting your assets, and Foss is there to help ensure fair valuations and appraisals - no matter what side of the transaction you're on.

"Foss Consulting Group helps customers with real estate problems, more specifically with market value opinions," he said. "Whether it's required by law or to help with financial decision-making, we are here to help. Our opinions are fair, objective, and unbiased."

There are several benefits associated with having assets appraised with Foss, especially when it comes to taxes. A quick appraisal can save a homeowner a significant chunk of change. Or, it can help them make a much larger profit than anticipated.

This was illustrated in a recent customer experience. The customer called to get an appraisal and during the process, the team at Foss found out the land that the house was on was worth way more than the house itself. The team of skilled appraisers helped the customer determine that building condos on their high-valued piece of land would at least double the value the client had in mind.

Because of the potential for these substantial tax savings, property and inheritance appraisals are among the most in-demand services at Foss.

But, Foss' reach stretches much further than residential real estate alone, they also offer services in the following:

Commercial real estate

Appraisal review

Research and market analysis

Investment analysis

Market studies

Litigation support services

Cap rate consultation

Rent arbitration and consultation

Sale lease back analysis

Liquidation/ Dispostion

Business valuation

Tenant buyout

Working with professional real estate appraisal and counseling services company like Foss is key to protecting your assets, your bottom line, and yourself.

"Making a wrong financial decision can potentially cost millions of dollars," said Garlick. "Foss Consulting Group helps mitigate real estate financial decision-making. Foss Consulting Group can help save customers money on taxes, real estate selling, and buying costs, divorce costs, litigation costs, and much more."

For more information, visit https://www.fossconsult.com/about

About Foss Consulting Group

Consulting Group is a national commercial and residential real estate appraisal firm with local expertise throughout the Southern California region. Foss Consulting Group has performed appraisals in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Kern, Imperial and San Diego Counties. We have also appraised properties throughout the rest of California, and the nation including Florida, Nevada, New York, Arizona, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. We are dedicated to providing valuation and consulting services through a quantitative and qualitative team research approach. Our philosophy is to provide an objective analysis to assist our clients in making informed real estate decisions. Members of the Foss Consulting team hold the MAI designation (the highest certification offered by the Appraisal Institute). Our reports are prepared with the precision that the industry demands with valuation and consulting for all major property types.

