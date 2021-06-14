



Singapore, June 14, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The best rated LNG Supply, Demand, Pricing & Trading online training is back by popular demand with updated agenda and it will be commencing live on 8 September 2021.At the beginning of 2020, the LNG business was looking forward to another year of expansion after a successful 2019 during which production increased by 42.5 mt and final investment decisions (FIDs) were taken on 71 mtpa of liquefaction capacity. COVID-19 has radically changed those expectations. LNG production continued to increase rapidly in the first quarter of 2020 as output from LNG trains that started up in 2019 built up to full capacity. However, demand weakened in the second quarter as lockdowns in many LNG importing countries to control the spread of COVID-19 slowed economic activity.Increased supply and declining demand have led to an over-supplied market, with spot prices for LNG falling to levels not seen before in the second quarter and the cancellation of US LNG cargoes. However, prices began to recover during the third quarter with demand expected to strengthen in the winter months. The construction of new liquefaction trains has been delayed and final investment decisions (FIDs) on new capacity have been deferred. However, the long-term outlook for LNG remains robust as lower prices increase the competitivity of natural gas with coal and oil in the power generation and industrial sectors.This course will be over six sessions, providing an overview of the LNG business in 2021 with a commercial focus but technical and shipping will also be covered. It will consider the outlook for the business over the period to 2035 in terms of markets, sources of supply, pricing and trading. It is designed for newcomers to LNG and those who want to refresh their knowledge or have experience in one part of the business or one region and want to widen their knowledge.Benefits of Attending- Understand LNG chain technologies, costs, economics and safety- Appreciate how the LNG business is changing and the implications for those working in the business- Gain insights into LNG pricing and how it is evolving- Acquire in-depth knowledge of world LNG markets and supply sources- Assess the increasing role of spot and short-term tradingWant to learn more?Simply email to emilia@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/lng-online.About Infocus International GroupInfocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.Emilia MokTel: +65 6325 0210 | Email: emilia@infocusinternational.comWebsite: www.infocusinternational.comSource: Infocus International GroupCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.