The largest-ever dedicated conference focused specifically on decentralized finance starts today at 9am Pacific Time. DeFi Summit is a weeklong virtual event bringing together the builders and developers that make up the decentralized finance and non-fungible token community. Free to attend, talks and presentations will be held on a broad range of topics, including DEX, wallets, DAOs, NFTs, insurance, lending, and many more.

DeFi Summit 2021 Agenda:

Day 1 (Monday, June 14) - The summit starts with a full day focused on NFTs. Notable speakers include digital artists Pplpleasr and Matty Mo, Max Moore of Sotheby's, and companies including Axie Infinity, Animoca Brands and Aavegotchi.

Day 2 (Tuesday, June 15) - A mystery billionaire investor is the special guestjoining Polygon Power Hour alongside Stani Kulechov from Aave, Sandeep Naiwal from Polygon and Roc Zacharias from Quickswap. Stay tuned for Coinbase, Unicrypt, Finance.Vote, and YFDAI, plus an exciting panel featuring OG DeFi VCs Leslie Tam of GBV Capital, Miko Matsumura of Gumi Cryptos Capital, and Adrian Lai of Liquefy Labs.

Day 3 (Wednesday, June 16) - More experts from Chainlink, Cosmos, Luna, Stacks and OpenOcean speak on the second day. The DeFi trader roundtable features Boxmining, Cryptonauts and DeFi Summit co-founders Justin Wu and Michael Huynh

Day 4 (Thursday, June 17) - Presented by Launchpool, DeFi Demo Day is a dedicated day-long event where startups demo their product or protocol, pitch their ideas, and share with the community. Projects to look out for include Parallel Finance, Pledge Finance, Akash Network and Mintlayer.

Day 5 (Friday, June 18) DeFiWeek wraps up with a Decentralized Afterparty and networking event in Decentraland. Sign up here.

About DeFi Summit

The first-ever DeFi Summit is the largest gathering of the decentralized finance community ever held, giving builders and developers a chance to meet, share ideas, and discuss the biggest issues affecting the world of DeFi. The free-to-all event includes presentations, roundtable discussions, demos, and workshops from some of the leading innovators in the industry. The virtual summit is held June 14-18, 2021 and includes attendees and participants from around the globe. Register to attend here.

