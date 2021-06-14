Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 24/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-14 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 21.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO Public offering TLN 14.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.06.2021 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Annual General TLN 15.06.2021 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2021 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2021 - Bercman Technologies BERCM Public offering TLN 22.06.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2021 Nordecon NCN1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2021 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Capital decrease TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2021 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Capital decrease TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2021 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R Delisting RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend record TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
