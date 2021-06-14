Anzeige
Montag, 14.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 24/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-14 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  10.05.2021 - Storent Investments STOR080020A  Buyback       RIG  
   21.06.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.06.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.08.2021                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  04.06.2021 - ELMO Rent ELMO           Public offering   TLN  
   14.06.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.06.2021 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Annual General    TLN  
   15.06.2021                   Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2021 Nordecon NCN1T           Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.06.2021 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA      Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  14.06.2021 - Bercman Technologies BERCM     Public offering   TLN  
   22.06.2021                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2021 Nordecon NCN1T           Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2021 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   15.06.2021 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.06.2021 InMedica INMB055021FA       Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   16.06.2021 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T  Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.06.2021 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Capital decrease   TLN  
                           ex-date          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.06.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R          Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.06.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT        Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.06.2021 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Capital decrease   TLN  
                           record date        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.06.2021 Valmieras stikla škiedra VSS1R   Delisting      RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.06.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R          Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.06.2021 Merko Ehitus MRK1T         Dividend payment   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   18.06.2021 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT        Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
