CalibreScientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires LINARIS Biologische Produkte to Expand Product Portfolio and Customer Reach in the DACH Region

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of LINARIS Biologische Produkte GmbH ("LINARIS"), a life science distributor with headquarters outside of Frankfurt, Germany. LINARIS will be integrated with BIOZOL Diagnostica GmbH, a subsidiary of Calibre Scientific, enhancing its sales capabilities and product range for customers in the DACH region.



LINARIS is a specialized distributor of a comprehensive product offering that includes antibodies, proteins, ELISA kits, and reagents from leading global manufacturers. For over 30 years, customers from top German universities, hospitals, research institutes, pathology labs, and pharma and biotech companies have trusted LINARIS to provide quality products coupled with knowledgeable technical support from their team.

With this acquisition, BIOZOL further enhances its leading position in the German research and diagnostics market, as LINARIS brings new supplier relationships and product expertise that complement BIOZOL's current capabilities. "We are very excited about this acquisition," said Jonas Bäuerle, Managing Director of BIOZOL. "With LINARIS, we will expand our catalogue of high-quality life science products and introduce them to our broad customer base, to further solidify our position as the premier independent distribution platform in the DACH region for the world's leading manufacturers."

Dr. Peter Harbarth, Managing Director & CEO of LINARIS added, "Calibre Scientific has built a unique platform in the life science and diagnostics space: with this transition, I have the utmost confidence that the company I founded three decades ago will be in good hands for decades to come. BIOZOL has deep expertise in our market, and I trust them to carry on my mission of providing excellent products and service to our customers."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of 18 life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to grow, further expanding its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.