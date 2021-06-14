Anzeige
Montag, 14.06.2021

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
Frankfurt
14.06.21
09:02 Uhr
0,859 Euro
+0,038
+4,63 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.06.2021 | 08:10
95 Leser
Targovax releases presentations of ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, has released two video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data.

The 24-month follow-up data from the randomized phase 1/2 trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with Standard of Care (SoC) chemotherapy in patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) was announced 10 June 2021 (see press release here). It showed that the median overall survival will be in the range of 21.9 to 25.0 months for first-line ONCOS-102-treated patients in the randomized group (n=8). This is a clear improvement over the median overall survival of 13.5 months observed in the first-line standard of care-only control group (n=6). Previous malignant pleural mesothelioma clinical trials have reported median overall survival in the range of 12-16 months for patients receiving the same SoC chemotherapy treatment1.

In addition, a broad and powerful immune activation pattern was observed in patients treated with ONCOS-102, clearly associated with both tumor responses and survival outcomes.

For the presentations of the data, please see link below:

  • Video presentations related to the ONCOS-102 mesothelioma 24-month data

1 Vogelzang 2003, Ceresoli 2006, Zalcman 2015, Tsao 2019, Scagliotti 2019, Baas 2020

For further information, please contact:
Øystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-releases-presentations-of-oncos-102-mesothelioma-24-month-data,c3366248

© 2021 PR Newswire
