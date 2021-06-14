Anzeige
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Enersense International to Main Market

June 14, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Enersense International Plc shares (short name: ESENSE) will commence today on
the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Enersense International is a small cap
company within Industrials. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Finland in April 2018. Enersense International is the 103rd company to
transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the
Nordics over the years. Enersense International is the 81st company to list on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the tenth listing on Nasdaq
Helsinki in 2021. It is the 12th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. 

Enersense International Plc is a provider of zero-emission energy solutions.
The company is strongly involved in supporting the ongoing energy transition
and enabling a zero-emission society. The Enersense Group's turnover in 2020
was around EUR 144 million. The pro forma turnover of the Enersense-Empower
Group, which was consolidated in 2020, was around EUR 241 million in 2020. The
company has around 2,400 employees, and it operates in Finland and
internationally in around 40 countries. More information is available at
www.enersense.com. 

"After the listing on First North in 2018 we have successfully increased our
activities. The transfer to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki is a natural
step in the development of our company and will bring more visibility and
support getting a larger ownership base," comments Jussi Holopainen, CEO of
Enersense International. 

 "We are pleased to see Enersense International take the step from our First
North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of
Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Enersense
International to support them in all the stages of their growth, and are
pleased to provide them with the increased visibility as well as investor
awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
