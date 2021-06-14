Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Enersense International to Main Market

June 14, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Enersense International Plc shares (short name: ESENSE) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Enersense International is a small cap company within Industrials. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in April 2018. Enersense International is the 103rd company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Enersense International is the 81st company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the tenth listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. It is the 12th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years. Enersense International Plc is a provider of zero-emission energy solutions. The company is strongly involved in supporting the ongoing energy transition and enabling a zero-emission society. The Enersense Group's turnover in 2020 was around EUR 144 million. The pro forma turnover of the Enersense-Empower Group, which was consolidated in 2020, was around EUR 241 million in 2020. The company has around 2,400 employees, and it operates in Finland and internationally in around 40 countries. More information is available at www.enersense.com. "After the listing on First North in 2018 we have successfully increased our activities. The transfer to the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki is a natural step in the development of our company and will bring more visibility and support getting a larger ownership base," comments Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Enersense International. "We are pleased to see Enersense International take the step from our First North Growth Market to the Main Market", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Enersense International to support them in all the stages of their growth, and are pleased to provide them with the increased visibility as well as investor awareness that come with a listing on the Main Market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com