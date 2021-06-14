While the global captive insurance industry has experienced steady growth over the past decade, the use of captive (re)insurers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries has been limited to date. However, as hardening international commercial insurance rates and regulatory developments in some GCC jurisdictions have made it easier to establish a captive, interest in captives has been growing in the region, according to a new AM Best report.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Gulf Cooperation Council: A Hardening Market and Regulatory Developments Drive Interest in Captive Insurers" notes that it is not only the traditional users of captives-the energy and heavy industry sectors, and state oil enterprises-expressing an interest.

A wider gamut of companies is now investigating self-insurance solutions in response to hardening rates in the international commercial insurance and reinsurance markets. Additionally, companies in the region are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their risk management.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=309588.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210614005112/en/

Contacts:

Algirdas Karvelis

Financial Analyst, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0285

algirdas.karvelis@ambest.com

Michael Dunckley

Associate Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0276

michael.dunckley@ambest.com

Richard Banks

Director, Industry Research EMEA

+44 20 7397 0322

richard.banks@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com