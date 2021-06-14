PromoMii launches A.I. powered software to speed up video editing by 70%

UK based startup, PromoMii, announces the full release of their A.I. powered video search and creation software, Nova A.I. Nova is currently used by multiple broadcasters and media houses including Disney.

LONDON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK based startup, PromoMii, announces the full release of their A.I. powered video search and creation tool, Nova A.I. The tool allows users to search their video content and extensive archives in detail for things such as objects, shot types, words, activities, emotions, and people. Enabling them to instantly find key clips within their footage. The software is proving to be a huge success due to the highly sought-after capability of allowing content to be 100% searchable within a matter of seconds, speeding up workflow by an impressive 70%, and up to 90% savings in costs. Nova A.I. is already making waves in the industry and is used by multiple broadcasters and media houses globally including Disney, Nordic Entertainment Group and SVT.

Currently, the process of video editing is painstakingly slow. To make a 10 second promo video for digital or social media, an editor can spend +3 days and + £500. 90% of their time is spent viewing and finding scenes. This has consistently presented a real issue for content creators across the board. Coupled with recent announcements of the TV and film sector facing a disastrous 100,000 job cuts as part of "saving packages"[1], this is a clear indicator of the need to streamline video editing processes and workflows for content owners.

This is where PromoMii is revolutionizing the industry with the release of Nova A.I. Used effectively, the platform could suffice as an attractive solution to businesses, by allowing video workflows to become drastically more efficient, and as a result hugely cost effective. Transforming video archives into 100% searchable and usable data to increase content output for all digital platforms - resulting in increased views, subscriptions and crucially allowing companies to succeed in the online visibility wars.

Powered by the latest technology, Nova A.I. allows creators to search and find anything in their video content within a matter of seconds. Imagine a Google search for your video content. Users can also create templates for searches and clip-making on the platform, transcribe audio to text, and get automatic subtitles with Nova understanding 38 languages (and counting).

Importantly, the platform is incredibly user-friendly, meaning a variety of content creators can use it - from film editors working in broadcast or freelancing, to Youtubers, archives, and small- and large-scale businesses. Even those without any creative experience can use the platform with ease.

PromoMii started with CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Moss, who began developing the tool in 2018 after finding a niche in the market for this kind of smart software. Michael is a multiple start-up founder, having founded four companies in the last 12 years - his first one being when he was 21. He explains how his ultimate motivation in life is to bridge the gap between creativity and business with technological innovation, and that he hopes to do this with Nova A.I.

Michael says:

There is a growing demand for more content without raising budgets accordingly. Content creators simply do not have the time or means to create enough content. Archives do not know what their archives contain. With Nova A.I., we have aimed to remove the most time-consuming part of the process of working with video, to allow users to produce more content of higher quality and manage their archives efficiently.

A.I. is creating a paradigm shift in virtually every sector of the tech industry, but perhaps having the most profound impact within the video editing industry, due to its impressive time-saving capabilities. A market which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41% from 2020-2027.[2]

Digital video is skyrocketing in big ways, and the unprecedented 'new normal' of 2020 has only accelerated this. Video improves conversion rates by 120%[3], mobile video watching increases by 100% every year[4], and by 2022, online videos are predicted to make up more than 82 per cent of all consumer internet traf?c.[5] These figures are a clear indicator of how PromoMii are monopolizing the video editing fields in big ways. Coupled with the urgent need to increase visibility in the online landscape, the need to switch to software that is going to help streamline the video editing process to both facilitate video content demand and support businesses is crucial in order to survive. The need for hyper efficient, video search platforms like Nova A.I. by PromoMii has therefore never been more prevalent.

[1]https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/screen-sector-faces-100000-job-losses/5150697.article

[2] Grand View Research, 2020 - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry/digital-media

[3] Forbes, 2019 - https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbescommunicationscouncil/2019/12/19/why-marketers-sh[…]-video-marketing-into-their-content-strategy/'sh=79928d7967a3

[4] Hubspot State of Marketing 2020 report - https://www.hubspot.com/state-of-marketing

[5] Cisco Annual Internet Report 2018 - https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/collateral/executive-perspectives/annual-internet-report/white-paper-c11-741490.html