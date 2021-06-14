CBDfx Launches Redesigned E-Commerce Site in the United Kingdom

Leading CBD brand unveils updated look for UK website.

LONDON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CBD industry giant CBDfx announced the launch of their newly re-designed e-commerce website to better serve the UK market. Found at www.CBDfx.co.uk , the website features CBDfx's full line of hemp-derived products including their award-winning CBD gummies, hemp tinctures, capsules, topicals and more, along with blog content to educate consumers about CBD. With a colorful, image-driven design, the comprehensive site offers an easy and interactive experience for consumers to find and purchase CBDfx products.

The Southern California-based CBD company has taken the CBD world by storm since its inception in 2014, with products currently being sold in more than 32,000 points of distribution in 21+ countries. The UK website redesign highlights CBDfx's product line and underlines the brand's presence as a leader in the UK market. CBDfx products are also found in brick-and-mortar retail locations across the UK, including mass-market retailers like Superdrug and Boots, as well as specialty grocery chains like Planet Organic.

"We are thrilled to launch our newly redesigned e-commerce store," says Carlo Buckley, CBDfx Managing Director, Europe. "This new look allows us to showcase the bright, playful energy of our brand and to create a synergy between our US and UK websites. Our goal in refreshing the design is to offer customers a better user experience, engaging imagery and product information, and a more streamlined shopping experience to make purchasing high-quality CBD products as easy as possible."

To celebrate the website's updated look, CBDfx UK is offering special savings of 20% off sitewide with a purchase of £60 or more. UK customers can choose from a wide selection of award-winning vegan CBD Gummies, Balm Sticks, Creams, Oil Tinctures, Capsules, and more.

Learn more about CBDfx and shop all CBDfx UK products at CBDfx.co.uk .

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, organically sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats; from tinctures to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx provides some of the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 32,000 points of distribution in 21+ countries, and online at www.cbdfx.co.uk .

Media Contact:

Lauren Josey

Senior PR Manager

media@cbdfx.com