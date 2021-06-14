DJ Affluent Medical: Liquidity contract implementation with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Liquidity contract implementation with Kepler Cheuvreux. 14-Jun-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Aix-en-Provence, 14 June 2021 Liquidity contract implementation with Kepler Cheuvreux Affluent Medical, a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrial scale-up of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathology, today announces that it has entered into a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux to manage Affluent Medical's shares listed on Euronext Paris. The implementation of this liquidity contract, pursuant to the authorization granted by the fifth resolution of the General Meeting, will be done in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with technical regulatory standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for its maintenance, withdrawal or modification of its admission conditions, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF Decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, applicable as of 1 January 2019. The following resources will be allocated to the liquidity account: - 400 000 euros The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended: - By Affluent Medical, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to fulfil its obligations; - By Kepler Cheuvreux, when the information brought to its attention makes it impossible for it to continue to fulfil its obligations; - By Kepler Cheuvreux, when the amounts due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the liquidity contract have not been paid; - Under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision No. 2018-01 in the event of the implementation of stabilisation measures within the meaning of MAR or during a public offer or pre-offer period and until the offer is closed. The liquidity contract may be terminated: - At any time by Affluent Medical with two (2) working days notice; - At any time by Kepler Cheuvreux subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice; - Without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market. Contacts: AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme Geoffroy Ghislaine Gasparetto Chief Financial Officer +33 (0)1 86 26 68 17 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations DGM, corporate press relations Jennifer Jullia Thomas Roborel de Climens +33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Liquidity contract EN =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract EQS News ID: 1207297 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

