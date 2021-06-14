Anzeige
14.06.2021 | 09:04
Affluent Medical: Liquidity contract implementation with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Affluent Medical: Liquidity contract implementation with Kepler Cheuvreux. 
14-Jun-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
Aix-en-Provence, 14 June 2021 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Liquidity contract implementation with Kepler Cheuvreux 
 
 
Affluent Medical, a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrial scale-up of innovative 
medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and cardiac mitral valve pathology, today 
announces that it has entered into a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux to manage Affluent Medical's shares 
listed on Euronext Paris. 
The implementation of this liquidity contract, pursuant to the authorization granted by the fifth resolution of the 
General Meeting, will be done in accordance with the legal framework in force, and more specifically with the 
provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market 
abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/ 
2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with technical regulatory standards on the criteria, procedure and 
requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for its maintenance, withdrawal 
or modification of its admission conditions, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code and AMF Decision 
No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, applicable as of 1 January 2019. 
The following resources will be allocated to the liquidity account: 
 - 400 000 euros 
The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended: 
 - By Affluent Medical, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to fulfil its obligations; 
 - By Kepler Cheuvreux, when the information brought to its attention makes it impossible for it to continue to fulfil 
  its obligations; 
 - By Kepler Cheuvreux, when the amounts due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the liquidity contract have not been paid; 
 - Under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision No. 2018-01 in the event of the implementation of 
  stabilisation measures within the meaning of MAR or during a public offer or pre-offer period and until the offer 
  is closed. 
The liquidity contract may be terminated: 
 - At any time by Affluent Medical with two (2) working days notice; 
 - At any time by Kepler Cheuvreux subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice; 
 - Without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market. 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL          ACTIFIN, financial communication 
Jérôme Geoffroy           Ghislaine Gasparetto 
Chief Financial Officer       +33 (0)1 86 26 68 17 
investor@affluentmedical.com    affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations DGM, corporate press relations 
Jennifer Jullia           Thomas Roborel de Climens 
+33 (0)6 47 97 54 87        +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
jjullia@actifin.fr         thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - Liquidity contract EN 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract 
EQS News ID:   1207297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1207297 14-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
