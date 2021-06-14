ELKO Group's Bonds Listed on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 14, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by ELKO Group (ELKO Grupa AS), a Latvia-based wholesaler of IT and consumer electronics products and solutions, have been admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North bond market by Nasdaq Riga as of June 14, 2021. The size of the bond issue is EUR 20 million. The bonds have a coupon rate of 6% and a maturity of 5 years. The nominal value of one bond is EUR 1,000. The issue is the largest ever for ELKO. More than 80 investors from the Baltic States, Germany, and Malta subscribed to the bonds - including banks, pension plans, investment funds, insurance companies, and private investors. The Altum Capital Fund, for which this was the first investment, also participated in the transaction as an investor. "Demand for IT and consumer electronics has grown rapidly as a result of the pandemic and ELKO ended last year with record-high financial indicators. The bond issue has given us the working capital to respond adequately to market demand while dealing with supply-chain disruption and rising logistics costs," says , the CEO of ELKO Group. "We are pleased with the success of the issue. It showed that there is a lot of private capital in the region and funds are ready to invest in stable companies with prospects for growth. Interest in bonds to diversify the funding structure has deservedly grown. It is a great alternative to bank financing products," adds Dinsdorfs. "ELKO started its growth story on the stock exchange in 2008. With this new listing of bonds, ELKO demonstrates that even during a pandemic companies can attract investments. I hope this example will inspire other Latvian companies to make use of the Baltic capital market to accelerate their development, increase their competitiveness and promote their export capacity," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of the Nasdaq Baltic Market. The ELKO bond issue was jointly managed by the financial and investment company Callidus Capital (as a financial consultant) and Signet Bank (as the issue organizer). Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for ELKO on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. About ELKO ELKO Group is one of the Baltic region's largest distributors of IT and consumer electronics products and solutions. It represents 400 IT manufacturers and provides a wide range of products and services to more than 10,000 retailers, local computer manufacturers, system integrators and enterprises in various sectors in 11 countries in Europe. ELKO is headquartered in Riga, Latvia. The Group's turnover in 2020 amounted to USD 2.2 billion (EUR 1.9 billion). For more information, please visit: www.elkogroup.com. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACTS: + Dace Bulte + 371 67 212 431 + dace.bulte@nasdaq.com ------------------------------