Montag, 14.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and change of ISIN for Sinch AB (122/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Sinch AB's annual general meeting, held on May
18, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1. The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 17, 2021. The order
book will not change. 

Short name:                 SINCH    
Terms:                    Split: 10:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0007439112
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 16, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0016101844
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 17, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
