DJ Ergomed (ERGO): FY21e EBITDA 'materially ahead' of consensus

Edison Investment Research Limited Ergomed (ERGO): FY21e EBITDA 'materially ahead' of consensus 14-Jun-2021 / 08:14 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 14 June 2021Ergomed (ERGO): FY21e EBITDA 'materially ahead' of consensus Yesterday, Ergomed held its annual general meeting (AGM) and provided a high-level year to date trading update (four months to end-April 2021). The company guides to FY21e revenues in line with market expectations (Edison GBP119.6m; consensus GBP120.0m). Strong revenue growth has continued in its PrimeVigilance division, in line with prior trends (in FY20 revenues grew by 30%), and its CRO business has seen a further acceleration of growth from H220 (H220 service fee revenues up 13.5% vs H120). This indicates a continued rebound after a tough H120 for the CRO industry due to widespread lockdowns. The most pertinent takeaway is that adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be 'materially ahead of market expectations' in FY21 (Edison GBP21.7m; consensus GBP21.9m) due to effective cost management and the Ashfield and MedSource acquisition synergies being realised sooner than expected. We maintain our estimates and valuation of Ergomed (GBP683m or 1,400p/share) ahead of the more detailed H121 trading update due in July, but note upside potential to our estimates and possible consensus earnings upgrades.We recently published an outlook report on Ergomed, where we outlined our base case valuation at GBP683m or 1,400p/share derived from our DCF model, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 30.5x based on our FY21 forecasts. We also analysed the sensitivity of our valuation to a set of DCF assumptions (long-term sales growth and profit margins) and found that a bull case would correspond to a valuation of 1,950p/share, while a bear case would correspond to a valuation of 995p/ share. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Dr Jonas Peciulis +44 (0)20 3077 5728 healthcare@edisongroup.com Dr Sean Conroy +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1207320 14-Jun-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207320&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)