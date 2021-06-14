ENDEAVOUR MINING

Endeavour's premium listing on the LSE brings the largest producer of gold in the second largest gold producing region to London to pick up the mantle vacated by Randgold when it departed these shores in 2018. Like Randgold, Endeavour has set a 20% post-tax IRR hurdle rate from its investments (at a gold price of US$1,300/oz), is targeting a 20% return on capital employed, an AISC of US$900/oz and has recently announced a progressive dividend policy and share buyback programme.

