Nasdaq Tallinn: Resumption of trading with AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares and bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-14 10:35 CEST -- Trading with AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares (ticker: PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) and bonds (PKGB080024A, ISIN code: EE3300001676) will be resumed today, on June 14, 2021. The order management in AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares (ticker: PKG1T, ISIN code: EE3100006040) will be possible as of 11:50 EEST time, and continuous trading will start as of 12:00 EEST time. Trading with AS Pro Kapital Grupp bonds (PKGB080024A, ISIN code: EE3300001676) will resume at 12:00 EEST time. All orders submitted prior trading halt will be cancelled. Trading was suspended based on the decision made by the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn on June 2, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.