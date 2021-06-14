Anzeige
Montag, 14.06.2021

WKN: 579797 ISIN: EE3100006040 Ticker-Symbol: 17E 
Frankfurt
14.06.21
09:02 Uhr
1,070 Euro
-0,020
-1,83 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Tallinn: Resumption of trading with AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares and bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-06-14 10:35 CEST --


Trading with AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares (ticker: PKG1T, ISIN code:
EE3100006040) and bonds (PKGB080024A, ISIN code: EE3300001676) will be resumed
today, on June 14, 2021. 

The order management in AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares (ticker: PKG1T, ISIN code:
EE3100006040) will be possible as of 11:50 EEST time, and continuous trading
will start as of 12:00 EEST time. Trading with AS Pro Kapital Grupp bonds
(PKGB080024A, ISIN code: EE3300001676) will resume at 12:00 EEST time. 
All orders submitted prior trading halt will be cancelled.

Trading was suspended based on the decision made by the Management Board of
Nasdaq Tallinn on June 2, 2021. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
