Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Zealand Pharma A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of employee warrants

The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 15 June 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 43,451,842 shares (DKK 43,451,842) --------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 89,996 shares (DKK 89,996) --------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 43,541,838 shares (DKK 43,541,838) --------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, new shares: 85,601 shares - DKK 100.80 4,395 shares - DKK 135.30 --------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 --------------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002072