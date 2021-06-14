Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Green Hydrogen Systems A/S - expected first day of trading will be moved forward

On 14 June 2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announced early close of offering of shares. Provided that Green Hydrogen Systems A/S on 17 June 2021 no later than 7:30 a.m. (CET) publishes the result of the offering Temporary Purchase Certificates are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 June 2021. The admission to trading and official listing is conditional upon that Green Hydrogen Systems A/S, inter alia, obtains a sufficient number of shares distributed to the public and a sufficient number of shareholders. For further information about conditional admittance to trading of Temporary Purchase Certificates, please see exchange notice published by Nasdaq Copenhagen on 7 June 2021. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002074