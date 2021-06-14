Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 16 June 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 78,740,975 shares (USD 787,409.75) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 668,423 shares (USD 6,684.23) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 79,409,398 shares (USD 794,093.98) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 9.2 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- _______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002085