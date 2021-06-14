Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Jutlander Bank A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060050045 JUTLANDER BANK The company is is given observation status because the board of directors at Jutlander Bank and Sparekassen Vendsyssel have today entered into an agreement to seek an equal merger between the two banks with Sparekassen Vendsyssel as the continuing bank under the name "Sparekassen Danmark af 1871". According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 14 June 2021. For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.