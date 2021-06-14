Anzeige
Montag, 14.06.2021
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2021 | 11:41
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Jutlander Bank A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN             Name

DK0060050045    JUTLANDER BANK



The company is is given observation status because the board of directors at
Jutlander Bank and Sparekassen Vendsyssel have today entered into an agreement
to seek an equal merger between the two banks with Sparekassen Vendsyssel as
the continuing bank under the name "Sparekassen Danmark af 1871". 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 14 June 2021.



For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77
04 56.
