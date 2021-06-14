Google's new Google Workspace Client-side encryption (beta coming soon) enables end-users to keep ownership of encryption keys and access security with the support of Thales

New capabilities by Thales provide enterprises with tools to manage how their keys are used and accessed and protect the identities of end users accessing Google Workspace

Thales today announced that its CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access have been integrated with Google Workspace Client-side encryption (beta coming soon), a new privacy and confidentiality offering for Google Workspace users. Providing enhanced key management capabilities and identity protection, customers can benefit from improved regulatory compliance and data ownership by allowing them to maintain ownership of keys used to encrypt Google Workspace documents

With many countries developing strict data security regulations, such as GDPR and Schrems II in Europe, CCPA in NORAM and NDB in APAC, the regulatory landscape is becoming increasingly complex for organisations to navigate. What's more, with three-quarters (74%) of global organisations planning to keep part of their workforce remote after the pandemic, there is an increasing need for a solution that can work and adapt to the regulatory framework wherever they may operate.

Supported by Thales' CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access, Google Workspace Client-side encryption allows users to encrypt files and folders in Google Drive, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, using keys that are controlled internally by the organisation. By offering both independent key management and identity protection through an external IDP, Thales supports cloud security best practices which call for separating these vital security functions from the data they are designed to protect.

"Data sovereignty is becoming increasingly important, so organisations need a solution that can help them," said Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President of Cloud Security and Licensing Solutions at Thales. "With Google Workspace Client-side encryption, customers hold control over their data's encryption keys and have access to an encryption solution seamlessly. By providing Thales' data security and identity protection capabilities through Google Workspace, this partnership expands the adoption and usage of one of the best collaboration tools on the market."

End to end security for Google Workspace

Through this partnership, Thales provides enterprises with the tools to manage how their keys are used, the conditions they set for access and manage an identity service for Workspace users. Organisations will be able to implement conditional access, enforce the appropriate level of authentication and offer smart single sign-on for users logging onto Google Workspace. The joint solution from Thales gives organisations the power to determine who and how users access Google Workspace, and who can use encryption keys to access a Google Workspace file.

Thales and Google Cloud will host a webinar to discuss best practices for protecting Google Workspace and how organisations can build a 'shared security' model for protecting sensitive data in the cloud. To join, please visit the registration page.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers businesses, organisations and governments in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

