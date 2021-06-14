NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Increase in share capital

With reference to an announcement published by Kvika banki hf. (symbol: KVIKA) on June 11, 2021 , the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on Juna 15, 2021. ISIN IS0000020469 Company name Kvika banki hf. Total share capital before the increase 4.712.394.904 shares Increase in share capital 25.816.667 shares Total share capital following the increase 4.738.211.571 shares Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol KVIKA Orderbook ID 152974 Valid tomorrow if possible, will publish a market notice as soon as confirmed. Best regards, Guðrún