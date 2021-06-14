First North Denmark: OrderYOYO A/S

OrderYOYO A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 2 July 2021. The admission to trading is conditional upon that OrderYOYO A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 28 June 2021 at 09:00 CET at the latest. Name: OrderYOYO ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061553831 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: YOYO ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 53,847,745 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 36704608 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.01 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 227465 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ----------------------- 10 1010 Technology Technology ----------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002121