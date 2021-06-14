DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2021 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/06/2021) of GBP67.16m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/06/2021) of GBP50.55m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/06/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 242.46p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 242.46p Ordinary share price 232.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (4.32)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 114.52p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.00p Premium to NAV 1.29% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 11/06/2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 111150 EQS News ID: 1207657 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207657&application_name=news

