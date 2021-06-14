Called DVP Solar, the newly created company has projects in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Colombia and Peru, and manages 5 GW of photovoltaic plants in operation. It also has another 2 GW of projects in the initial development phase, and plans another 3 GW for the coming years.From pv magazine Spain Spanish EPC contractor Prodiel and Spain-based renewable investment asset manager Everwood Capital, have announced the creation of DVP Solar, a joint venture that will specialize in the development of large scale photovoltaic projects. In a statement to pv magazine, a spokesperson from Prodiel explained ...

