CorWave, a French medical device company committed to the fight against heart failure, announced that it has successfully completed the first 90-day preclinical study to evaluate its left ventricular assist device (LVAD) operating synchronously with the native heart without the use of sensors. The results were presented at the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) Annual Meeting on June 12th, 2021, in Washington, DC, by Carl Botterbusch, CTO of CorWave.

The results of the 90-day in vivo study were reported during an oral presentation entitled "Design Optimization of the CorWave Membrane LVAD." These data confirmed the ability of the CorWave pump to provide chronic circulatory support with exceptional hemocompatibility. Throughout the study, the device provided pulsatile blood flow, synchronized with the native heart, without the use of sensors. This pulsatile operation is intended to reduce the complications associated with current devices which produce constant blood flow, resulting in patients not having a pulse.

The ASAIO1 (American Society for Artificial Internal Organs) brings together leading physicians, scientists, engineers, nurses, manufacturers and entrepreneurs dedicated to the field of artificial organs. The annual conference is a must-attend event in the field of mechanical circulatory support.

Carl Botterbusch, CTO of CorWave, commented, "I am extremely proud of our entire team for their tireless work leading to this demonstration of the unique capabilities of our technology. We now have key data on durability, hemocompatibilty and the robustness of our pulsatility algorithm that will allow us to finalize the design and move into the final series of testing required to begin a clinical study."

"This conclusive 90-day trial is very good news as it brings us one step closer to the transition to humans. Encouraged by this latest study, step by step we continue our work, driven by the prospect of bringing our innovative solution to heart failure patients," added Louis de Lillers, CEO of CorWave.

Further work will allow CorWave to complete the development of its heart pump and start production for clinical trials.

About CorWave

CorWave is a French company that develops innovative cardiac assistance devices. CorWave's wave membrane is a breakthrough technology that differs from today's commercially available left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) by its physiological operation, including the ability to mimic a pulse and blood flow rates similar to those of a healthy heart. Ultimately, CorWave's membrane pump technology is expected to reduce the complications associated with current devices and improve the management of heart failure patients. CorWave was founded in 2012 by start-up studio MD Start and is funded by renowned investors including Bpifrance, EIC Fund, Financière Arbevel, M&L Healthcare, Novo Holdings, Seventure, Sofinnova Partners and Ysios. The company has secured €80 million in equity and non-dilutive financing and employs over fifty people.

