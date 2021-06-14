Q2 Solutions, a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization and a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA, has announced the expansion of its laboratory and operational capabilities at its Alba Campus in Livingston, Scotland. This expansion of central labs, genomics, flow cytometry, and translational science laboratory services will support new growth areas for biopharma and pharma clients around the world and drive better patient outcomes.

The expansion includes investments in facilities enhancements and new technologies that will strengthen capabilities and services offered to clients, including:

Next-generation genetic sequencing capabilities, allowing the identification and analysis of genomic biomarkers that are becoming increasingly important in the understanding of disease and the development of new therapies and drugs.

Cutting-edge flow cytometry technologies that allow the rapid measurement and analysis of cell populations than previously available to support clinical trials globally. This enables Q 2 Solutions to greatly enhance its capability to provide useful, unique, and highly complex data to clients.

Solutions to greatly enhance its capability to provide useful, unique, and highly complex data to clients. Creation of a dedicated clean room for peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) isolation, used in a wide range of research and clinical areas such as HIV research and cancer immunotherapy.

"Expanding our capabilities at the Alba Campus reaffirms our commitment, within an ever-changing global regulatory landscape, to providing integrated laboratory services to regional and global biopharmaceutical companies," said Tony Brown, Q2 Solutions, Vice President and General Manager, Global Central Laboratories. "Our expanded Scottish facility reinforces our position as one of the leading clinical trial laboratories in Europe."

Q2 Solutions is currently the largest life science employer in Scotland, processing nearly 5 million biological samples from clinical trials across the world annually. The laboratory expansion announced today, is supported by a multi-million Pound grant awarded by Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency and creates more than 150 new jobs.

Kate Forbes MSP, Economy Secretary said, "Q2 Solutions is an established leader in the global life sciences sector. Their decision to significantly grow their presence at the Alba Campus represents a vote of confidence for Scotland and our increasing stature as a hub for life sciences. The Scottish Government is delighted to support this exciting initiative and welcomes the highly skilled jobs that will be created."

About Q2 Solutions

Q2 Solutions is a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization providing comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions. Leveraging our next generation technologies, we deliver agile and precise services designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients. We provide scientific expertise and innovative solutions for ADME, bioanalytical, genomics, vaccines and central laboratory services, including flow cytometry, anatomic pathology, immunoassay, molecular and companion diagnostics, with meticulous regional and global clinical trial implementation support and high-quality data delivery. At Q2 Solutions, our work is rooted in research, grounded in collaboration, and guided by our passion to turn the hope of patients and caregivers around the world into the help they need. To learn more, visit www.q2labsolutions.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 72,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

