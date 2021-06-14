Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks to Conduct Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 16, 2021

ROSEVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today reminded stockholders that due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held at 9 a.m. MDT (11 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021will be a virtual meeting. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

All stockholders accessing the Annual Meeting virtually should vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders. Further information can be found at https://www.cstproxy.com/sunworksusa/2021/

The Annual Meeting information is as follows:

Date: June 16, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (11 a.m. ET)

Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 1 877-770-3647

Dial-In number for international callers: +1 312-780-0854 (standard rates apply)

Passcode for telephone access: 29751013#

Webcast: https://www.cstproxy.com/sunworksusa/2021

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646.809.4048

rob@fnkir.com

