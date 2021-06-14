Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods! Sind +48.000% Utopie? Nein, "unser" CEO war schon einmal dabei!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DJTS ISIN: CA89620A1003 Ticker-Symbol: TZU2 
Tradegate
11.06.21
11:32 Uhr
0,252 Euro
-0,011
-4,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIGON METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRIGON METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2520,28115:30
0,2490,28415:30
ACCESSWIRE
14.06.2021 | 14:20
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trigon Metals, Inc.: Copper Silver Mineralization Intensifies in Fourth Fence Drilled at Silver Hill, Morocco

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces assay results from holes S22 through S25. The holes complete the easternmost fence drilled to test the geometry and extent of the copper and silver mineralization at the Silver Hill project ("Silver Hill" or the "Project") in Morocco. The results comprise the fourth of four fences drilled at the Project.

Each of the holes demonstrated strong copper and silver mineralization. Two of the four holes show 30 metres of continuous mineralization. This fence of holes was drilled at the eastern extent of the drilling of this campaign and suggests that mineralization is intensifying in this direction.

Highlights

  • Hole S23: 32 metres of 0.77% copper and 28.5 g/t silver including;
    • 11 metres @ 1.01% copper and 37 g/t silver; and,
    • 12 metres @ 0.96% copper and 41 g/t silver
  • Hole S24: 30 metres of 0.73% copper and 21 g/t silver, including;
    • 13 metres @ 0.91% copper and 39 g/t silver; and,
    • 5 metres @ 0.98% copper and 20 g/t silver

See Table 1 below for detailed assay results from holes S22 -- S25.

The four fences of drilling cover a relatively shallow well-mineralized area of about 750 metres in length and 200 metres wide that appears to open to the east, west and north.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon Metals, said, "These holes represent some of the strongest mineralization we have seen in the four fences drilled. Our high grade trench [13 metres 2.7% copper, 34.5 g/t silver and 82ppm cobalt (reported February 21,2021)] lies almost 2 km east of this last fence. Our work over the next months will be determining if the two zones form one continuous zone of mineralization, parallel structures or separate but related bodies."

Diagram 1: Two-Dimensional Cross Section of Fence 4 Drilling and Location Map

Drill core was analyzed by AfriLab, an independent SGS accredited laboratory in Marrakech. The Company is pleased with its progress, as geologists are attaining a more comprehensive understanding of the nature and size of the mineralization at the Project.

Table 1: Continuous Sample Data from Fence 4

Drill No

From

To

Ref

Cu (%)

Ag (g/t)

S22

40

41

221002

0.18

1.00

41

42

221003

0.16

1.00

42

43

221004

0.14

1.00

43

44

221005

0.05

1.00

44

45

221006

0.04

4.00

45

46

221007

0.17

4.00

46

47

221008

0.14

4.00

47

48

221009

0.11

4.00

48

49

221010

0.17

1.00

49

50

221011

0.3

4.00

50

51

221013

0.17

12.00

51

52

221014

0.41

18.00

52

53

221015

0.98

24.00

16

17

121201

0.06

1

17

18

121202

0.14

4

18

19

121203

0.11

4

19

20

121204

0.04

1

20

21

121205

0.06

4

21

22

121206

0.56

24

22

23

121207

0.67

24

23

24

121208

0.61

52

24

25

121210

0.68

48

25

26

121211

0.42

20

26

27

121212

1.00

36

27

28

121213

1.35

40

28

29

121214

1.91

60

29

30

121215

2.25

112

30

31

121216

0.91

36

31

32

121217

0.65

20

32

33

121218

0.58

24

33

34

121219

0.17

1

34

35

121221

0.69

1

35

36

121222

0.42

1

36

37

121223

0.39

1

37

38

121224

0.17

1

38

39

121225

0.01

1

39

40

121226

0.11

4

40

41

121227

0.08

1

41

42

121228

0.1

1

42

43

121229

1.34

48

43

44

121230

1.62

84

44

45

121232

1.41

52

45

46

121233

0.7

16

46

47

121234

0.64

24

47

48

121235

0.72

36

48

49

121236

0.9

32

49

50

121237

0.97

36

50

51

121238

1.77

36

51

52

221014

0.41

18

52

53

221015

0.98

24

S23

13

14

121198

0.13

1

14

15

121199

0.05

1

1516

121200

0.12

1

1617

121201

0.06

1

1718

121202

0.14

4

1819

121203

0.11

4

1920

121204

0.04

1

2021

121205

0.06

4

2122

121206

0.56

24

2223

121207

0.67

24

2324

121208

0.61

52

2425

121210

0.68

48

2526

121211

0.42

20

2627

121212

1.00

36

2728

121213

1.35

40

2829

121214

1.91

60

2930

121215

2.25

112

3031

121216

0.91

36

3132

121217

0.65

20

3233

121218

0.58

24

3334

121219

0.17

1

3435

121221

0.69

1

3536

121222

0.42

1

3637

121223

0.39

1

3738

121224

0.17

1

3839

121225

0.01

1

3940

121226

0.11

4

4041

121227

0.08

1

4142

121228

0.1

1

4243

121229

1.34

48

4344

121230

1.62

84

4445

121232

1.41

52

4546

121233

0.7

16

4647

121234

0.64

24

4748

121235

0.72

36

4849

121236

0.9

32

4950

121237

0.97

36

5051

121238

1.77

36

5152

121239

0.39

8

5253

121240

0.71

32

5354

121241

0.29

16

5455

121243

0.04

1

5556

121244

0.13

1

5657

121245

0.16

4

5758

121246

0.45

8

5859

121247

0.66

16

5960

121248

0.41

4

6061

121249

0.4

1

6162

121250

0.58

1

6263

121251

0.15

1

6364

121252

0.21

1

6465

121254

0.26

1

6566

121255

0.14

1

6667

121256

0.33

1

6768

121257

0.05

1

6869

121258

0.19

1

6970

121259

0.35

1

7071

121260

0.17

1

S24

7980

121148

0.25

1

8081

121149

1.7

16

8182

121150

0.29

1

8283

121151

0.68

12

8384

121152

0.77

20

8485

121153

1.46

52

8586

121155

0.42

4

8687

121156

0.02

1

8788

121157

0.02

1

8889

121158

0.22

1

8990

121159

0.67

4

9091

121160

0.24

1

9192

121161

0.17

1

9293

121162

0.14

1

9394

121163

0.29

1

9495

121164

0.09

1

9596

121166

0.18

1

9697

121167

0.11

1

9798

121168

0.79

1

S25

3839

121169

0.84

1

3940

121170

0.15

1

4041

121171

0.31

1

4142

121172

0.3

1

4243

121173

0.73

4

4344

121174

0.58

4

4445

121175

0.78

4

4546

121177

1.21

4

4647

121178

1.06

144

4748

121179

0.74

28

4849

121180

0.21

4

4950

121181

0.04

1

5051

121182

0.1

1

5152

121183

0.11

1

5253

121184

0.09

4

5354

121185

0.14

4

5455

121186

0.14

4

5556

121188

0.01

1

5657

121189

0.05

4

5758

121190

0.03

1

5859

121191

0.04

4

5960

121192

0.14

4

6061

121193

0.05

1

6162

121194

0.07

1

6263

121195

0.04

1

6364

121196

0.01

1

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Fanie Müller, P.Eng, VP Operations of Trigon, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Morocco and Namibia. In Morocco, the Company holds Silver Hill, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project. Namibia is one of the world's most prospective copper regions, where Trigon has substantial assets in place. The Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding Silver Hill, current and future exploration programs, the mineralization at the Project, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Silver Hill and Kombat Projects, the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact:

Jed Richardson
+1 647-276-6001
jedr@trigonmetals.com

Website: www.trigonmetals.com

SOURCE: Trigon Metals, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651600/Copper-Silver-Mineralization-Intensifies-in-Fourth-Fence-Drilled-at-Silver-Hill-Morocco

TRIGON METALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.