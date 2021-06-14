Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - TraceSafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale enterprise, venue management and asset tracking, is proud to announce the release of its new wearable multi-form-factor devices with long-lasting rechargeable batteries, motion recognition chips, and breakthrough machine learning performance thanks to the new machine learning engine.

TraceSafe provides its customers with a world-class IoT platform built on its proprietary proximity-tracking technology. Having integrated a machine learning engine into its devices, TraceSafe aims at taking the enterprise IoT market into a whole new level. Customers can now use the machine learning chip in combination with the new ultra-low-power gyroscope and accelerometer to build deep-learning models for motion and human activity recognition scenarios. These models will help enterprises to better understand the movement of people and assets to ensure safety and to provide best-in-class customer experiences.

"We are constantly improving our hardware to meet cutting edge use cases. Having an ability to run machine-learning algorithms directly on devices, helps our clients ensure that sensitive information never needs to be uploaded to the cloud," said Wayne Lloyd, CEO of TraceSafe. "At the same time, a platform built on top of edge devices provides our customers with unparalleled performance that cannot be achieved through traditional Cloud-AI methods, especially in environments where connectivity can be an issue."

TraceSafe is following the lead of technology leaders like Apple and Qualcomm which are also articulating the benefits of on-device learning. TraceSafe sees a massive opportunity for ML-devices in the B2B market and is looking forward to what its customers can build on top of its powerful IoT software and now the ML-powered hardware. The company has already shipped the first generation of its intelligent wearables to one of its clients, and is working closely with the customer to build industry-specific apps that can benefit from the device's new technologies.





About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

