SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Announces Doc Wylder's Line of Premium Infused Lemonade is Coming to Canada

Company Signed Exclusive Sales Agent Agreement to start with roll out in Western Canada

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC PINK:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly growing its proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today that the Doc Wylder's is coming to Canada.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: 'We are very pleased with the exclusive sales agency agreement we executed with Trajectory Beverage Partners and are now planning the national roll out for Canada'.

Under the Agreement, Trajectory Beverage Partners, a division of Diamond Estates Wine & Spirits Ltd. (TSXV:DWS), will oversee the National sales and marketing of Doc Wylder's starting in Western Canada with the goal of having Doc Wylder's in selected stores in Alberta by July with the roll-out in other markets to follow.

Tim McChesney, Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development, Trajectory Beverage Partners, said: 'We are excited to be appointed the exclusive sales and marketing agent in Canada for Doc Wylder's and believe that the unique attributes and premium quality of the product stand it apart in the growing RTD category and we anticipate good sustained demand across Canada when fully rolled out'.

Grandview Research, June 2021 stated: 'The global ready to drink cocktails market size was valued at USD 714.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for flavored drinks with low alcohol content due to rising health concerns is anticipated to drive the market over the forecasted period.' www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market

Doc Wylder's was launched in the United States in early April and is already available in 21 States and selling well in major grocery chains, large box retailers, and liquor chains.

For more information on Doc Wyler's, go to www.docwylders.com

About Trajectory Beverage Partners

Trajectory Beverage Partners ('TBP') is a leading, mid-size sales and marketing agent for many leading international and domestic beverage alcohol brands in all regions of the country as well as being a distributor in the western provinces. Some of the recognizable brands in the portfolio include Josh wines from California, Redemption Whiskies and Grey Whale Gin from the USA, Fat Bastard from France, Kaiken wines from Argentina, Blue Nun wines from Germany, Francois Lurton wines from France and Argentina, Felix Solis wines from Spain, beers, radlers, and seltzers from Waterloo Brewing, including Landshark Lager, Edinburgh Gin from Scotland, Tamdhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskies, Magnum cream liqueur from Scotland, Barcelo Rum from the Dominican Republic, C.K. Mondavi & Family wines including Charles Krug from Napa, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Rossi D'Asiago Limoncello from Italy, Overhex Wines from South Africa, Koyle Family Wines from Chile, Hounds Vodka from Canada, Pearse Lyons whiskies and gins from Ireland and Niagara Craft Distillers' whiskies from Ontario.

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship 'Ready to Drink' product called Doc Wylders. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

Contact: info@sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

The Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words 'estimate', 'project', 'belief', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'expect', 'plan', 'predict', 'may' or 'should' and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

risks associated with marketing and sale of securities

the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel

the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects

the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

