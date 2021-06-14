Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ("LVGI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC ("Skyline") to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages.

Joseph Francella, CEO of Limitless Venture Group, Inc., commented: 'Our recent operating activities, growth objectives, and expected corporate milestones prompted LVGI to select Skyline as our investor relations representative. We are eyeing the cannabis and hemp markets for additional future growth opportunities, seeking to close on the acquisition of a third-party administrator ("TPA"), and have a strong financial position with record revenues for fiscal year 2020. LVGI believes that Skyline's strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we enter into a growth phase for the Company, and we want to have a skilled partner working closely with us when communicating our message to the investing public. We are a diamond in the rough and Skyline will bring the attention needed to get our message out and make LVGI shine through."

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Limitless Venture Group, Inc. to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. LVGI is entering an exciting development and expansion phase, and we are delighted to provide assistance in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com.

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC, Rokin, Inc., and KetoSports, Inc.

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer 'Groups'. MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans. www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products. www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

www.ketosports.com

Follow us on Social Media at:

https://www.facebook.com/lvginc https://twitter.com/lvginc

Company Contact:

info@lvginc.com

www.lvginc.com

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC provides strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to public and late-stage private companies globally. Our team has worked with scores of U.S. listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications, and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace. www.skylineccg.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: lisa@skylineccg.com

